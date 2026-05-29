/China slams Japan, Philippines maritime border negotiation, calls it 'illegal'

China on Friday (May 29) objected to an agreement between Japan and the Philippines to start maritime border negotiations. China called the talks "illegal" and claimed exclusive control over the waters concerned.

The two island nations - Japan and the Philippines - had on Thursday said they will start formal talks "to delimit the maritime boundary" of an economic zone and continental shelf. The announcement came after the visit of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos to japan and his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

What Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman said

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Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning when asked at a press conference about he delimitation talks between the two countries replied by saying "China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this."

"China solemnly declares that the so-called delimitation negotiations between Japan and the Philippines are entirely illegal and invalid," Mao further said.

Manila and Tokyo share common grievances over Chinese maritime territorial claims, which has brought them closer in the last few years.

Japan and China are in loggerheads over territorial and economic disputes in the East China Sea, leading to coastguard ships from both sides routinely stage dangerous standoffs.