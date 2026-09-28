/China sentences ex-BAIC boss Xu Heyi to death with two-year reprieve: What does this mean?

Former chairman of Chinese state-owned automaker BAIC Group, Xu Heyi, was handed a death sentence on Monday (Sep 28) for bribery and money laundering, with a two-year reprieve, the state broadcaster said, citing a Beijing court ruling. The ruling was issued by the Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People's Court. In addition, the court ordered that all of Xu's personal assets be confiscated, and stripped him of his political rights for life, and ruled that his illegal gains be turned over to the state treasury.
What exactly two-year reprieve or suspended death sentence mean?
In Chinese criminal law, a death sentence with a two-year repriev, also known as a suspended death sentence, means that the execution is put on hold for two years, giving the convict a chance to have their sentence reduced to life imprisonment through good behavior. Several high-profile Chinese officials and state executives have received a death sentence with a two-year reprieve as part of President Xi Jinping's aggressive anti-graft campaigns. Just weeks before Xu Heyi's sentencing, Zhou Jun, the former president of the state-owned Chinese conglomerate Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co. (SIIC), was handed a death sentence with a two-year reprieve. In an unprecedented military tribunal ruling, two former Chinese Defense Ministers were simultaneously handed suspended death sentences.
Xu Heyi's rise and fall
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Xu was born in November 1957 and served as the high-profile chairman of BAIC Group from 2006 until his retirement in July 2020. During his tenure, he was a key figure in China's automotive industry, overseeing massive production expansions, strategic joint ventures with German luxury automaker Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz) and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, and pioneering the group's early transition toward electric vehicles.
However, things changed for him roughly three years after retiring from his job. In March 2023, Xu was placed under an anti-graft investigation by Beijing's discipline inspection and supervision commission for “serious violations of discipline and law.” As he was convicted, the court found that Xu took advantage of his positions—which included serving as the Chairman of the Board, Communist Party Secretary of BAIC Group, and head of its various automotive subsidiaries—to enrich himself and external parties. He directly or indirectly assisted third-party companies and individuals in securing highly lucrative business deals. To obscure the illicit origin of his massive financial gains, Xu actively engaged in money laundering schemes.