/China sentences ex-BAIC boss Xu Heyi to death with two-year reprieve: What does this mean?

Former ​chairman of ‌Chinese state-owned automaker ​BAIC ​Group, Xu Heyi, ⁠was ​handed a ​death sentence on Monday (Sep 28) ​for ​bribery and money ‌laundering, ⁠with a two-year reprieve, ​the ​state ⁠broadcaster said, ​citing a ​Beijing ⁠court ruling. The ruling was issued by the Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People's Court. In addition, the court ordered that all of Xu's personal assets be confiscated, and stripped him of his political rights for life, and ruled that his illegal gains be turned over to the state treasury.

What exactly two-year reprieve or suspended death sentence mean?

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In Chinese criminal law, a death sentence with a two-year repriev, also known as a suspended death sentence, means that the execution is put on hold for two years, giving the convict a chance to have their sentence reduced to life imprisonment through good behavior. Several high-profile Chinese officials and state executives have received a death sentence with a two-year reprieve as part of President Xi Jinping's aggressive anti-graft campaigns. Just weeks before Xu Heyi's sentencing, Zhou Jun, the former president of the state-owned Chinese conglomerate Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co. (SIIC), was handed a death sentence with a two-year reprieve. In an unprecedented military tribunal ruling, two former Chinese Defense Ministers were simultaneously handed suspended death sentences.

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Xu Heyi's rise and fall

Xu was born in November 1957 and served as the high-profile chairman of BAIC Group from 2006 until his retirement in July 2020. During his tenure, he was a key figure in China's automotive industry, overseeing massive production expansions, strategic joint ventures with German luxury automaker Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz) and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, and pioneering the group's early transition toward electric vehicles.