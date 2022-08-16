China sanctions seven Taiwanese officials for supporting the island's independence

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month continues to have more fallouts. Now China has sanctioned seven Taiwanese officials for supporting Taiwan independence, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday. China says Pelosi's visit has sent a wrong signal to pro-independence forces there. Democratically self-ruled Taiwan rejects China's hold over it.

Among those sanctioned by China's Taiwan Affairs Office are Hsiao Bi-khim, the de facto Taiwan ambassador to Washington, and Wellington Koo, Secretary-General of Taiwan's National Security Council. Politicians from Taiwan's ruling party, Democratic Progressive Party were also sanctioned.

Those sanctioned will not be able to visit China, Hong Kong and Macau, a Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson said. Consequently, companies and investors that are linked to these officials won't be allowed to profit in China.

The seven are in addition to Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and parliament Speaker You Si-kun who were previously sanctioned.

Earlier, angered by Pelosi's visit, China held military drills near Taiwan in a show of force. Speaking about the retaliatory drills, Pelosi had said the US could not permit China to normalise the new level of pressure on Taiwan that it asserted.

Pelosi, who has been a vocal critic of China for decades, said, "We went there to praise Taiwan. We went there to show our friendship, to say China cannot isolate Taiwan."

(With inputs from agencies)