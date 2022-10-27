China ready to find ways to cooperate with US, says Xi Jinping ahead of possible Indonesia meet with Biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that he is willing to work with the United States to come up with ways to cooperate and ensure that the two get along in such a way that both can benefit, Chinese state television reported on Thursday. The report comes just ahead of a possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and Xi in Indonesia.

In a message at an event of the National Committee on US-China Relations on Wednesday, Xi said that US and China are major powers and they should strengthen communication and cooperation to help provide stability to the world.

Citing the points of contention between both the countries, Xi said that China's policy towards Taiwan and China's relationship with Russia have been a major thorn in the relationship. Xi also pointed out US’s efforts to prevent its semiconductor companies from selling technology to Chinese companies.

Taiwan has become a huge issue between US and China ever since Speaker of House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August. China held major drills around Taiwan to show its resentment since it claims Taiwan as its territory.

Xi secured a third term as leader of the ruling Communist Party recently after the party congress. Xi maintains that China would never renounce the right to use force over it and has slammed the West for interfering in the matter.

Meanwhile, Biden on Wednesday said "the United State does not seek conflict with China".

The US administration has stated that it is important to keep the lines of communication with China open.

Xi and Biden are expected to attend a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November, but no information has been officially released on the possibility of a meeting between them.

