China pushes for more regulation of live shows, urges end to 'money worship'

China is urging live show makers and e-commerce platforms to stop promoting “bad habits” like “money worship”. Beijing published new rules on Monday, in a bid to control the livestream industry.

In the recent years, live shows have become very popular in the country. AFP reported that the livestream shopping sector is already worth $70 billion.

Recently, China has started clamping down on platforms for “chaotic” content. This includes revealing clothes on women to “vulgar hot dances”. Due to this, Beijing has employed a stricter tone with Bilibili and ByteDance-owned iXigua.

To halt the spread of “vulgar” habits, Chinese National Radio and Television Administration (NDTA) released new guidelines on Monday.

"It is necessary to take effective measures so as not to provide unlawful and unethical artistes with the opportunity of public appearances... to prevent the spread of bad habits such as wealth-flaunting and money worship," the notice read.

Additionally, show anchors will be required to verify their names, with strict regulation on rewards, which are often exchanged for cash. The reward function will be blocked for minors.

Those who don’t follow guidelines could be removed from recommendations. Additionally, anchors may be blacklisted and reported to authorities. Additionally, the platforms will be required to inform authorities if “overseas personnel” are involved in the broadcast.