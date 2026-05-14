/China is the "sole risk" to regional peace: Taiwan reacts after Xi warns Trump

US President Donald Trump is in Beijing, China where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed various issues including Taiwan. According to the Chinese state media, Jinping, during the bilateral meeting with Trump said that their countries could come into conflict if the issue over Taiwan is “mishandled."

Immediately after after the statement was made by Xi Jinping, Taiwan reacted by saying that China is the "sole risk" to regional peace and stability.

"The Beijing authorities are currently the sole risk to regional peace and stability," the ministry said in a statement adding that "Beijing has no right to make any claims on behalf of Taiwan internationally."

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Earlier on Thursday (May 14) Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump that if the Taiwan issue is not handled well there could be a conflict between the two nations that could push China-U.S. relations into an "extremely dangerous situation."

Xi stressed on safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is the biggest common denominator between China and the US.

The Trump-Xi summit comes with high stakes for Taiwan, the island democracy that China views as its breakaway province. The nation of 23 million people has spent decades living under threat from the China, which claims Taiwan as its territory despite never having control over it.