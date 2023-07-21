China is providing equipment to Russia it shouldn't: French diplomat

Head of French President Emmanuel Macron's Elysee Palace diplomatic team has said that China was delivering items to Russia which could be used as military equipment by the latter. However, he said that such a supply was not on a massive scale.

Emmanuel Bonne, President Macron's adviser, was asked during Aspen Security Forum if the West had seen any evidence that China had armed Russia for Ukraine war in any way.

"Yes, there are indications that they are doing things we would prefer them not to do," he told the moderator late on Thursday (July 20).

When he was asked whether China was delivering weapons, he said: "Well, kind of military equipment ... as far as we know they are not delivering massively military capacities to Russia but (we need that to be) no delivery."

French officials told CNN that Bonne was referencing both dual-use technologies and non-lethal assistance, such as helmets and body armour.

Reuters reported that there was no immediate comment from the White House or Macron's office.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. China has been repeatedly maintaining that it is not sending military equipment to Russia. There was no comment from Chinese embassy in Paris on Bonne's statement.

Bonne reportedly doesn't speak on record with media often by regularly briefs reporters on background. During President Macron's China trip in April, Bonne was part of Macron's diplomatic delegation. He has been Macron's point of contact with top Chinese officials.

"What we need most is Chinese abstention." Bonne said. "We need them to understand that Ukraine is a conflict of global magnitude and that we cannot afford Ukraine to lose for reasons of principle, but also for reasons which are very operational."

Bonne was asked what things China shouldn't do. "The delivery of weapons certainly, economic support," he said.

China-Russia joint exercise

Naval and air forces of China and Russia kicked off a joint exercise in the Sea of Japan on Thursday (July 20).

The Northern/Interaction-2023 joint exercise marks second time Russia is participating in an annual Chinese exercise. It is also the first time Russia has sent both, naval and air forces to participate in the exercise.

The theme of the joint exercise this time is "safeguarding the security of strategic maritime routes".

The joint exercise main includes naval and air escort, deterrence and expulsion, and anchorage defense drills to further enhance the coordination capabilities of both militaries to jointly maintain regional peace and stability.

