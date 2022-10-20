China halts reselling of LNG to Europe and Asia to safeguard its winter season

China has instructed its state-owned gas importers to stop the reselling of LNG to energy-starved consumers in Europe and Asia to safeguard its winter heating season.

As per sources, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Asian country's economic adviser requested that winter cargoes be kept by PetroChina Co., Sinopec, and Cnooc Ltd. for domestic use.

Also read | After UK, Australia to also investigate reports that China hired its ex-military pilots

The sources further added that sales provided some relief to relief to Europe, the appeal of reshipping fuel had been reduced rapidly by filing the stockpiles and high shipping prices.

It was claimed that this decision was influenced by forecasts that revealed that there was a slight gas supply shortage.

The country overtook Japan to become the world's largest LNG imposter last year. However, the country experienced its first decline in gas consumption due to resale this year.

Also read | China plans to shorten COVID quarantine, Beijing amps up restrictions

Chinese President Xi Jinping during his speech on Sunday focused on energy security and stressed that the country must proceed carefully with its supplies to reduce the risk of its shortage as it's still at a record for this year.

The gas prices in Europe have been reduced by nearly 60 per cent from their peak in August as it tried to avoid supply from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As per media reports, if China decides to secure its own supply, it might reduce supplies to Europe and worsen the energy crisis in the wake of winter coming.

(With inputs from agencies)