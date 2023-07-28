China does not contribute to global peace and stability, over 70 per cent respondents say in Pew survey

China's reputation has taken a hit across the world with 67 per cent of adults expressing unfavorable views of the country, according to a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center across 24 countries.

Conversely, only 28 per cent of respondents hold positive opinions about China.

This negative sentiment is particularly pronounced in most high-income countries, where it has reached historic highs, Pew Research adds.

The survey, which was published last Thursday, gathered the perspectives of over 27,000 adults between February 20 and May 22 of this year.

Background of the participants

The participants hailed from a diverse range of countries, including advanced economies in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific, as well as middle economies in Latin America and Africa.

The focus was on several issues related to China, as well as respondents' confidence in Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Regarding China's role in the global arena, a striking 71 per cent of respondents believe that Beijing does not contribute to global peace and stability.

This finding comes despite China's efforts to portray itself as a "peacemaker" through its involvement in brokering the historic peace deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia and issuing a 12-point peace plan for the Ukraine war earlier in the year.

Also watch | Gravitas: India-China relations hit an all-time low. Here's why

Despite these attempts, some experts point out that China's failure to resolve territorial disputes with certain countries contradicts its "peacemaker" image.

The survey also reveals that 76 per cent of respondents believe that China does not take other countries' interests into account when formulating its foreign policy.

Additionally, more than half of the respondents (57 per cent) think that China interferes in other countries' affairs to a significant extent.

Notably, in Italy, where there have been discussions about leaving the Belt and Road Initiative, a striking 82 per cent of respondents believe that China will interfere in other countries' affairs.

The findings shed light on the prevailing global sentiment towards China and its actions on the international stage, indicating a growing skepticism and concern among respondents across different regions.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE