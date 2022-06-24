China delivers another warship to Pakistan

According to China's state-run Global Times, the country's military delivered another Type 054A/P frigate to the Pakistan Navy on Thursday.

The Chinese newspaper said PNS Taimur was commissioned at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai. It is the second of the four Type 054 A/P frigates the Communist nation has built for Pakistan.

Earlier, China had commissioned the PNS Tughril for the Pakistan Navy in January. PNS Tughril is equipped with surface-to-surface cruise missiles including anti-submarine warfare torpedoes.

There are two more frigates under construction, the newspaper informed.

PNS Taimur is equipped with high-tech weapons and sensors including electronic warfare systems, the state-run newspaper informed.

Pakistan and China have also collaborated over F-22P warships including helicopters. In December last year, Pakistan Navy held a steel cutting ceremony for the fifth Hangor-class submarine at the Karachi shipyard.

The Hangor-class submarines are an export variant of China's PLAN’s Type 039A/041 Yuan-class submarines.

Reports claim Pakistan had decided to buy eight submarines from China in 2015 with four submarines to be built in Pakistan and another four submarines to be built in China with all eight to be delivered between 2022 to 2028.

