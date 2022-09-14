China could pip USA in the tech war by the end of the decade: Report

A report by an organisation founded by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has sounded the warning bell for the US tech space. The report warns that the US could lose the tech competition to China if it does not take action on 5G, AI, and microchip core fronts.

The report was presented by Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) and it added that the tech race would be going through its critical phase during the 2025 and 2030 period. It is during this window that Beijing might be able to edge out the USA if the current trend continues.

“If we don’t get our act together in these three core battlegrounds, in terms of bio, in terms of next-generation computer power, in terms of next-generation inventions, it’s not going to happen in the countries that are at the forefront of democracies today. Everything will happen in China." said Ylli Bajraktari, SCSP chief.

The report titled “Mid-Decade Challenges to National Competitiveness” further shed light on the fact that China has been making rapid advancements in the aforementioned core areas. It added that the USA has been playing catch-up on 5G and microelectronics supply chains.

“The PRC [People’s Republic of China] is the United States’ chief ideological opponent, largest economic competitor, most capable technology peer, and most threatening military rival. Technology is central to all parts of the competition." the report read.

For a large part of the previous decades, China lagged behind the USA in the technology race. However, through its sustained efforts like using the United Front army to snoop around and gather advanced IP, China has been able to step up to the plate.

Even the chip ban has prompted the Chinese authorities to kickstart a domestic chip culture which might allow Beijing to edge past Washington in the coming years.

