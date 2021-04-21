Chad rebels threaten to depose slain president's son 

Rebels in Chad threatened to depose the son of the country's slain president after he was named interim leader of the central African nation, raising the specter on Wednesday of a potentially violent power struggle.

Uncertainty prevailed on early Wednesday over how far the rebel column was from N'Djamena, a city of 1 million people, and whether the military would remain loyal to Mahamat Deby Itno in the aftermath of his father's death after three decades in power.

The rebel group that the military blamed for President Idriss Deby Itno's death said late on Tuesday that its forces were heading toward N'Djamena at this very moment.

“Chad is not a monarchy," said a statement from the group known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad.

“There can be no dynastic devolution of power in our country."

The group's claim of advancing toward the capital could not be independently verified, but it immediately created panic in N'Djamena, which another rebel group attacked back in 2008.

Officials with the Transitional Military Council said the fight was not yet over for control of the country.

"The security situation remains highly serious given the persistence and magnitude of the terrorist threat,” the council's vice president, Djimadoum Tiraina, said, adding that the military must now prevent the country from sinking into chaos and anarchy.

Chad's military spokesman said on Tuesday that the president died during a visit to the front lines of the battle against the rebel group. The rebels were based in neighbouring Libya until earlier this month, when authorities say they crossed over into Chad on the country's April 11 Election Day.

Deby ran for a sixth term in that election and faced minimal opposition after several challengers chose not to take part, fearing the vote would be rigged. Over the years, the president had survived numerous armed rebellions and managed to stay in power until the insurgency led by the Front for Change and Concord in Chad.

