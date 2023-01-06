Celebrity chef detained as Iran cracks down on protests

New York-based human rights activists said on Thursday (January 6) that Iran has detained a prominent chef and Instagram influencer as part of its crackdown on nationwide protests.

Navab Ebrahimi was arrested in Tehran on Wednesday and taken to the city's Evin prison, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said.

Ebrahimi has some 2.7 million followers on Instagram. His videos promote Persian cooking.

No reason has been given for the arrest of Ebrahimi.

However, social media users have pointed out that Ebrahimi's arrest coincided with him posting a recipe to make Persian cutlets on the day the Iranian authorities marked the third anniversary of the killing by the United States of Revolutionary Guards General Qassem Soleimani.

Some Iranians opposed to the regime have made a habit of posting images of cutlets on the anniversary of his death, in reference to the manner of his killing in a US drone strike in Iraq.

"Chef and influencer Navab Ebrahimi has been arrested in Tehran. Social media users speculate that his arrest had something to do with his Instagram story" about cutlets, said the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran.

Ebrahimi's Instagram account is no longer accessible.

Iran is still witnessing protests that started after custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was detained by Iran's morality police for her 'improper' attire.