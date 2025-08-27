/Celebratory gunfire turns tragic! Groom shot dead at his own wedding in Turkey

In a tragic incident in northern Turkey, a 23-year-old groom died after being hit by celebratory gunfire on his own wedding day, local media reported on Wednesday (Aug 27). As the newlyweds, Beyzanur Beyazıt and Ali Karaca, were being escorted home after the completion of the ceremony, Karaca was injured by gunfire, which was allegedly fired by his sister-in-law, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Following the incident, emergency services rushed to the scene in the Şebinkarahisar district’s Turpçu Village. Karaca, who received severe injuries, was taken to the state hospital in the district. Despite treatment, he succumbed to his injuries. An investigation has been started into the matter.

The security forces have detained the 47-year-old relative. They have also seized two unlicensed pistols that were found in her garden, according to Anadolu.

Celebratory gunfire is common at weddings in the northern Black Sea region of Turkey.

In a similar incident last week, a man was killed and two others were injured by celebratory gunfire before a wedding in the northeastern Trabzon province of the country. The wedding was cancelled and the authorities detained two people, one of whom was a police officer, local media reported.