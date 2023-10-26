Category 5 Hurricane Otis roars into Mexico, causing widespread destruction

Moohita Kaur Garg

“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it.” – Albus Dumbledore (J. K. Rowling)

An avid Harry Potter fan, Moohita wholeheartedly believes that words do in fact hold inexhaustible magic, which is why she chose journalism.She enjoys writing on science, technology, politics and trending news topics and tweets at @MoohitaKaurGarg.