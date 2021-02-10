Car salesman spikes boss' drink with COVID patient's saliva

A Turkish car salesman is being charged for murder after he allegedly tried spiked boss' drink with coronavirus patient's saliva.

Ibrahim Unverdi, a car dealership owner in Turkish city Adana filed a complaint against his employee Ramazan Cimen for trying to kill him and his wife as well as steal almost $30,000 from him.

Unverdi had given the money to Cimen after the sale of the car so that he could take it to the office but instead of doing so, he absconded with the cash.

When the dealership boss finally got in touch with his employee, Cimen said he needed the money to repay a loan shark who he owed.

Unverdi claims that another employee at his dealership told him that Cimen had bought the saliva of a coronavirus patient for $50 and tried to spike his boss' drink.

He said “This is the first time I have heard of such a bizarre killing technique. Thank God I did not become sick. God is always with the good.”

Cimen also sent threatening messages to Unverdi saying ''I could not kill you with the virus. I will shoot you in the head next time."

Unverdi and his wife have been provided police protection after he lodged an official complaint and submitted evidence against Cimen.

"Me and my kids can't leave the house. We seem to be in prison in our own home,” Unverdi's wife Dilek said.