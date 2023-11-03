Capitol Hill riot: Ex-US State Department official sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison

A former official of the US State Department under the previous Trump administration was on Friday (Nov 3) sentenced to nearly six years in prison for attacking police officers during the 2021 Capitol Hill riot. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, Federico Kelin- a Marine Corps veteran- joined other supporters of former president Donald Trump in the January 6, 2021 attacks at the Capitol.

Federal prosecutors said that Kelin repeatedly assaulted police officers urged rioters to join the fray and tried to stop police from shutting entrance doors. In their court filing, prosecutors said Klein waged a relentless siege on police officers as he tried to enter the Capitol and stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 poll victory over Trump.

"On the afternoon of January 6, Klein, a 42-year-old former member of the US Marine Corps and presidential appointee to the State Department, joined the large mob fighting against the police on the West Plaza. While there, he shoved police officers who were trying to control the crowd and protect the building, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer

Harvell. During that assault, Klein called out, “You can’t stop this!” the filing said.

"Klein was convicted of eight felonies – including six assaults, civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding – and four misdemeanours following a bench trial," the filing.

Klein, who did not testify at his trial, declined to address the court before US District Judge Trevor McFadden sentenced him to five years and 10 months in prison.

“Your actions on January 6th were shocking and egregious,” the judge told the 42-year-old. The man was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and $2,000 in restitution.

As per the Associated Press report, he worked in the State Department's Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs from 2017 and stepped down from the position on January 19, 2021, a day before Biden's inauguration.

On Friday, prosecutors said that Klein’s participation in the riot was likely motivated by a desire to keep his job as a presidential appointee.

Klein's attorney Stanley Woodward accused prosecutors of exaggerating his client's role in the riot due to his political connection to the Trump administration.

"Klein should be sentenced for his actual role in the events of the day, and not the more egregious conduct of others with which the government would have Mr. Klein be found guilty by association," Woodward said.