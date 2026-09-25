/Canadian PM says he considers possibility of US military attack on his country

Amid soured relations between US and Canada over trade tariffs, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government has considered the remote possibility of US military action against Canada. In an interview to The New York Times Carney said that his administration has carefully examined the "extreme tail risk" scenario where the US takes military action against his country.

"I think you have a responsibility in these roles to look at extreme tail risk," said Carney adding, "That's just risk management. That's not a base case, but it would be irresponsible not to prepared".

Tensions between the neighbouring countries have swelled in the recent years after US President Donald Trump threatened heavy reciprocal tariffs on Canada.

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If such a situation occurs, the conflict will be highly imbalanced. Probably this and the fear of attack by US has prompted Carney to boost military spending.

Trump on a number of occasion has called Canada as the "51st state".

Carney hopeful of relations getting normal soon

Despite the prevailing differences, Carney said in the interview that he speaks with Trump "frequently".

"From my perspective, we have a good relationship in the sense of we can pick up the phone and talk to each other about issues," he told the outlet.

"He's direct. I'm direct in terms of where positions are. It's much more efficient that way, and so you know that exists and that will continue to exist," he said further.