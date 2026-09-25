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Canadian PM says he considers possibility of US military attack on his country

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 15:53 IST | Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 15:53 IST
Canadian PM says he considers possibility of US military attack on his country

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Photograph: (ANI via Reuters)

Story highlights

Tensions between the neighbouring countries have swelled in the recent years after US President Donald Trump threatened heavy reciprocal tariffs on Canada.

Amid soured relations between US and Canada over trade tariffs, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government has considered the remote possibility of US military action against Canada. In an interview to The New York Times Carney said that his administration has carefully examined the "extreme tail risk" scenario where the US takes military action against his country.

"I think you have a responsibility in these roles to look at extreme tail risk," said Carney adding, "That's just risk management. That's not a base case, but it would be irresponsible not to prepared".

Tensions between the neighbouring countries have swelled in the recent years after US President Donald Trump threatened heavy reciprocal tariffs on Canada.

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If such a situation occurs, the conflict will be highly imbalanced. Probably this and the fear of attack by US has prompted Carney to boost military spending.

Trump on a number of occasion has called Canada as the "51st state".

Carney hopeful of relations getting normal soon

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Despite the prevailing differences, Carney said in the interview that he speaks with Trump "frequently".

"From my perspective, we have a good relationship in the sense of we can pick up the phone and talk to each other about issues," he told the outlet.

"He's direct. I'm direct in terms of where positions are. It's much more efficient that way, and so you know that exists and that will continue to exist," he said further.

At the end Carney said that there was still a path to resume trade negotiations with the US and amicable ties would be in the interest of both the countries.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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