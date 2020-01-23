Canadian air tanker crashes while battling Australian bushfires; kills 3 US citizens

Canadian C-130 Hercules air tanker has crashed while exterminating the Australian Bushfires in the Alpine region on Thursday. Authorities confirmed the death of three crew members in the plane crash.

Shane Fitzsimmons, the Rural Fire Services Commissioner for New South Wales state said: "Tragically, there appear to be no survivors as a result of the crash down in the Snowy Monaro area,".

All three killed in the crash are said to be Americans, the impact of the plane crash resulted in a large fireball.

Shane Fitzsimmons said that Coulson Aviation, a Canadian firefighting company owned the plane.

"The accident is reported to be extensive and we are deeply saddened to confirm there were three fatalities," the company said in a brief emailed statement.

After the recent death of US firefighters, the death toll now mounts to 32. The massive bushfire has claimed the lives of almost a billion animals in Australia. 2,500 homes have been destroyed and the bushfire's spread is equal to one-third of the size of Germany.

Australia's Transport Safety Bureau is yet to send a team to investigate the crash. They will be looking for evidence for crash and eye-witnesses.

Air tankers like these typically carry 15,000 litres of water or fire retardant to be released over fires, which can help contain blazes in areas ground crews find hard to reach.