Canada: Ontario imposes 1-month lockdown amid fears of third wave

Owing to a surge in coronavirus cases, Canada’s one of the most populous regions, Ontario, has declared a one-month lockdown on Wednesday.

Ontario premier, Doug Ford, urged locals to stay at home to help bring down the number of rising cases and break the cycle amid fears of the third wave.

“The risks are greater and the stakes are higher,” Ford told people while asking them to focus on following all necessary safety guidelines against coronavirus.

His announcement came almost a week after Ford had to reverse the plans of reopening businesses and a couple of days after prime minister Justin Trudeau warned against a very serious third wave in the country.

"Around the world, countries are facing a very serious third wave of this pandemic," Trudeau said. "And right now, so is Canada."

The decision to close schools and shift to virtual classes has been taken after it was reported that the younger population was the most affected in the country during the third wave.

"Schools should be the first places in our community to open, and the last to close," Toronto Public Health said in a statement. "Unfortunately, current circumstances require that difficult decisions must be taken locally to protect all those in our school communities.