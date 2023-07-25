Canada: Indian student killed after being assaulted during carjacking

An Indian student in Canada's Mississauga, who was working as a food delivery partner, was killed after he was violently assaulted during a carjacking. According to a report by the news agency PTI on Monday (July 24), 24-year-old Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at 2.10 am on July 9 on Britannia and Creditview roads, when unknown people confronted him and tried to steal his vehicle.

According to Peel Regional Police's Homicide Bureau official Phil King, investigators believed that multiple suspects were involved and that a food order was placed as a means of luring Nath to the specified area. King said that investigators obtained an audio recording of the pizza order placed before the deadly attack.

The police, meanwhile, said that after Nath arrived at the location, he was violently assaulted and left critically injured by a suspect who robbed the 24-year-old of his vehicle and fled the scene. Nath was rushed to a trauma centre and was pronounced dead on July 14.

Counsel General of India condoles student's death

Siddharth Nath, the Counsel General of India in Toronto condoled the 24-year-old student's demise and said his family was contacted. Siddharth Nath hoped that the people responsible were brought to justice.

A report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Gurvinder Nath's body would be flown to India on Thursday with the help of the consulate general.

Vehicle forensically examined

Peel Regional Police's Homicide Bureau official also said that Nath's vehicle, which was found less than five kilometres away from the crime scene, had been forensically examined and several pieces of evidence were retrieved. There is no known connection between Nath and the attackers.

"I would like to remind those involved that regardless of your level of participation, you are complicit in the murder of Gurvinder Nath and you will be arrested and charged accordingly.

