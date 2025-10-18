/Can Doha talks lead to peace? Afghanistan says ‘right to respond’ as Pakistan claims not seeking escalation

Peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to take place in Qatar’s Doha on Saturday (Oct 18). This comes after Islamabad launched air strikes, killing at least 10, violating the ceasefire that had temporarily brought calm at the border. Ahead of the talks, Pakistan said that it does not seek escalation, while the Taliban government warned that Kabul “reserves the right to respond”.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan remains committed to peace, but blamed Pakistan for the recent hostilities between the two countries.

“As previously agreed, negotiations with the Pakistani side are scheduled to take place today in Doha. In this regard, a high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate, led by the Honorable Minister of Defense, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, has departed for Doha,” Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid wrote in a post on X.

Condemning the recent attacks by Pakistan, he added, “However, last night, Pakistani military forces once again conducted airstrikes on civilian areas in Paktika, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians. The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns, in the harshest terms, the repeated crimes of the Pakistani forces and the violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty. Such acts are deemed provocative and are viewed as deliberate attempts to prolong the conflict.”

Mujahid further said that Afghanistan “reserves the right to respond to these violations,” although its forces have been instructed to “refrain” from launching any new military operations at the time. He reiterated Kabul’s stance on peaceful resolutions, adding that recent incidents were a result of Pakistani aggression.

Pakistan says ‘not seeking escalation’

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Islamabad “does not seek escalation” despite the recent strikes.

“The talks will focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border,” the ministry said in a statement on X. “Pakistan does not seek escalation but urges the Afghan Taliban authorities to honour their commitments to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities, including the FAK/TTP and FAH/BLA.”

“Pakistan appreciates the mediation efforts of Qatar and hopes these discussions contribute to peace and stability in the region.”