Cambridge's youngest-ever Black professor, Jason Arday, couldn't read till he was 18: 'Inspiration'

“One day I will work at Oxford or Cambridge" - this was among one of the many personal goals written by Jason Arday at a bedroom wall at his parents' home when he was 27 and was studying for his PhD. Ten years later, his dream has not only come true but the 37-year-old has also been able to get his name registered in the history of the University of Cambridge by becoming the youngest-ever Black Professor. Arday, who is set to take up the post of Professor of Sociology of Education in the Faculty of Education on March 6, has an inspiring story of perseverance.

He was three years old when he was diagnosed with a form of Autism Spectrum Disorder which meant he was unable to speak until he was 11. But he overcame illiteracy at age 18, his bio on the varsity's official website highlights. Born and raised in Clapham, South London, Arday faced all barriers that people from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities face when trying to build careers. He even proved therapists wrong who had predicted he "would spend his adult life in assisted living and require lifelong support."

Set to assume his new post, he intends to use the platform to inspire more people from under-represented backgrounds into higher education, building on the university’s many initiatives in this area.

His personal determination is being hailed on social media too. "Huge congratulations to Jason Arday the youngest ever black professor at Cambridge! His story of challenges overcome to reach his goal is a real inspiration & a call for better career opportunities for academics of colour in this country @jason_arday," tweeted Andjoa Andoh, actor who plays "Lady Danbury" in the Netflix show "Bridgerton".

"Jason Arday, renowned scholar of race, inequality and education, will be joining us as Professor of Sociology of Education next month. Welcome to Cambridge!" the university tweeted.

