California: Woman's body found in trunk of burning car

Authorities in California said on Wednesday that a body was found in the trunk of a burning vehicle, NBC reported.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Thursday that firefighters responded shortly after 8:30 am (local time) to a garage on fire at a home in Quartz Hill.

According to the department, firefighters found the burned body of a female in the trunk of a vehicle in the garage.

The sheriff's department said that the county medical examiner has not identified the woman yet.

The department said that no arrests have been made in the case so far, and no one has been identified as a suspect.

According to the department, Matthew Switalski, who is the owner of the home where the burning vehicle was found, has been identified as a person of interest and is "wanted only for questioning at this time".

The medical examiner was unable to comment Thursday afternoon.