California takes a step ahead in passing caste-based discrimination bill

A bill aiming to curtail caste-based discrimination, brought in the US state of California has cleared its first legislative hurdle. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday voted in favour of the legislation setting it up for the next committee to evaluate it on other benchmarks.

The bill was brought in last month by Senator Aisha Wahab - the first Muslim and Afghan American elected to the state legislature. After the committee's approval, Wahab said she had received death threats after proposing the legislation.

“We’ve hit a nerve and exposed a form of discrimination many never even knew existed. Caste is an invisible shackle placed on people at birth. Those of us not raised in that system can’t possibly understand what it does to one’s psyche, the inter-generational trauma it causes," said Wahab who represents the Hayward district in northern California.

Earlier, Wahab told BBC that she herself did not experience caste discrimination but was aware of the social evil because of the area she grew up in.

"I've had friends tell me that their parents immigrated to this country because they belong to different castes and [their] families weren't accepting of that," Wahab was quoted as saying by the BBC.

What is the caste system? The caste system is an archaic form of social division in South Asia, especially India. Generally, caste is an ascribed status with Brahmins sitting at the top of the hierarchy order while the Dalit community comes at the bottom.

The US lawmakers are of the view that caste-based discrimination has proliferated in the country as well with even big tech companies facing the problem.

However, not everyone seems to agree with the legislation. Rakhi Israni, an attorney and California resident, who testified before the committee stated that bill was 'unconstitutional' in its structure.

“If this bill is adopted, caste will be the only discrimination law category that is not facially neutral/ Everyone has a race. Everyone has a colour. Everyone has an age. Not everyone has a caste. This bill is facially discriminatory," she told the committee.

According to an AP report, during the course of hearing in front of the committee, about 220 people said they support the bill while 420 said they oppose it.

Prior to the bill in California, Seattle became the first city in the US to outlaw caste discrimination. In February, the city council voted to add caste to the anti-discrimination laws.

If the bill is approved, California will become the first US state to make caste discrimination illegal by adding it as a protected category in the state’s anti-discrimination laws.

