Burkina Faso: At least 20 killed, dozens injured in jihadist attack

As many as 20 people were killed while dozens were left wounded by unknown jihadists in an ambush attack in the West African country Burkina Faso, according to news agency AFP.

The attack took place near the Togolese border in the centre-east region of the country. Security sources said, of the 20 people killed, mostly were traders.

The region is bustling with Islamist groups linked to deadly terror outfits al Qaeda and Islamic State. However, it was unclear which group carried out the attack.

In April, following a similar modus-operandi, 44 people were killed in the villages of Kourakou and Tondobi in the Sahel region, near the Niger border. Rodolphe Sorgho, lieutenant-governor of the Sahel region dubbed the killing as 'despicable' and 'barbaric' at the time.

Jihadist war-torn country of Burkina Faso

Being one of the poorest countries, Burkina Faso is undergoing a violent cycle after witnessing two coups last year. It is battling jihadist insurgency which spilled over eight years ago in 2015 from the neighbouring country of Mali, which is also incidentally run by the military.

According to reports, the violence has led to the death of over 16,000 while two million people have been displaced, with no end to the jihadist violence in sight.

"Growing insecurity and conflict means vulnerability is increasing in the region, and it is getting harder to help communities in isolated areas," said UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Marie-Pierre Poirie.

Army chief vows to step up operations

With the frequency of insurgent attacks increasing, the Burkina Army chief said 'dynamic offensive' was being stepped up against the jihadists.

"The dynamic offensive underway in the past few weeks will be stepped up to force armed groups to lay down their weapons," said Colonel Celestin Simpore, adding, "Certain operations will be carried out in coordination with fellow armies in neighbouring countries."

(With inputs from agencies)