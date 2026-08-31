/BSF seizes 15 kg gold worth Rs 24.95 crore along India-Bangladesh border in Bengal

At least 15 kg 607 grams of gold worth an estimated 24 crore 95 lakh 56 thousand have been seized from a woman suspected of involvement in the smuggling operation along the India-Bangladesh border amid a massive gold haul in West Bengal. The BSF's prolonged vigil near the border led to a massive gold haul in West Bengal.



All these items were seized from the woman in the Banpur border area of Nadia after personnel from the 32nd Battalion of the BSF. This comes after acting on a tip-off and launching a probe in the area. BSF revealed that jawans kept watch for a considerable period before noticing the woman moving suspiciously, leading to detention and search along with recovery of the gold from her possession.



The BSF has valued the confiscated gold at approximately Rs 24.95 crore, marking it as one of the significant seizures recorded along the border. The woman is currently being interrogated by BSF officials as authorities work to determine how the gold arrived at the border and who its intended recipient was.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



The questioning also aims to uncover any additional individuals connected to the operation, trace the origin of the gold, and identify its final destination. Investigators are exploring whether this seizure is tied to a broader smuggling network active along the India-Bangladesh border, with the volume of the recovery prompting the BSF to consider the likelihood of an organised racket rather than a one-off incident.