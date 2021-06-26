British navy destroyer that angered Russia docks in Georgia

British destroyer ship Defender docked at Georgian port of Batumi on Saturday. This is the same destroyer that angered Russia by sailing through waters off Crimea.

Russia said it had fired warning shots at the Defender, and later threatened to bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were further "provocative" actions off Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The peninsula is still recognised internationally as part of Ukraine.

Defender's commander Vince Owen said that British Navy was committed to "providing reassurances and security in the region, and incredible deterrence to those who seek to undermine global security"

On Wednesday, Russia had dropped bombs in Defender's path on Wednesday as it was passing Crimea. Russia considered Defender's movements an incursion into Russian waters.

Britain said the Defender had sailed through waters belonging to Ukraine, and that any shots fired had been part of a pre-announced Russian gunnery exercise. It said no bombs had been dropped.

