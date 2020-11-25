British military dog gets 'Victoria Cross' for charging al-Qaeda gunman in Afghanistan

A British military dog who served alongside UK's soldiers in Afghanistan has been awarded 'Dickin Medal', the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross.

Kuno, a Belgian Shepherd Malinois, was part of an assault force raiding a compound in an undisclosed mountainous region when he charged through a hail of gunfire to bring down a gunman.

As the British troops came under enemy fire, the dog ran towards one the gunmen, drawing fire and allowing the defending troops to take the advantage.

The four-year-old received the medal from vet charity the PDSA during a virtual presentation ceremony.

Kuno was injured and underwent several operations before becoming the first UK military dog to be fitted with a custom-made prosthetic limb.

