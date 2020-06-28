British Airways sacks 350 pilots and puts 300 in 'pool' for rehire

British Airways has reached a deal with its pilots that will see 350 laid off and another 300 put in a 'pool' for rehiring when needed.

BA had earlier said it needed to cut 12,000 jobs and proposed pay cuts for cabin crew.

Captains and first officers placed in the pool do not currently have an aircraft to operate and will remain on half-pay, The Sun on Sunday reported.

All other operating flight crew will take a 15% pay cut.

Once ‘pooled’ pilots return, operating flight crew members will get 7.5% of their deducted pay back, while the rest of the pay cut will be lost, the report added.

The majority of pilots being ‘pooled’ will be Boeing 747 jumbo jet first officers.

British Airways, owned by International Consolidated Airlines Group, which also owns Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling, said in an emailed statement that “constructive talks are ongoing with (UK pilots union) BALPA to save as many jobs as possible.”

