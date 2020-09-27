Britain's Prince Charles warns of coronavirus impact on youth

UK's Prince Charles has issued an urgent plea in favour of the youth. He fears the youth are being severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Charles said that at least 1 million young people could be in urgent need of help as he reflected upon the work of his Trust charity in this area over nearly 45 years.

He wrote this in an article for 'The Sunday Telegraph'.

"Over all these years since the Trust was launched, there has never been an easy time. However, there has never been a time as uniquely challenging as the present, when the pandemic has left perhaps another million young people needing urgent help to protect their futures," he wrote.

"The task ahead is unquestionably vast, but it is not insurmountable," he said.

He compared the current crisis to "other times when hope was scarce", citing the concerns over youth unemployment in the 1970s. He, notably, had then set up the Prince's Trust to help people aged between 11 and 30 seek employment opportunities and life skills.

He also reflected on the Young People Relief Fund set up by the Trust to provide extra support to young people affected by the impact of the virus.

"As we face the task before us, our experience ever since those days of the 1970s shows us that we have a model that works, that we have the skills and knowledge and organisation to make a crucial difference, and that we have the help of so many generous supporters who make it all possible," he said.

"Most of all, we know that each of the young people we seek to help has the potential to achieve great things, just like those who have gone before have proved, a million times over," he concluded.

The Prince of Wales had to go into self-isolation in March after testing positive for coronavirus.