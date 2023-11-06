Britain's loneliest sheep rescued, but her future home remains uncertain

A dispute has broken out over relocating the loneliest sheep in Britain to a new home.

Fiona, the ewe, remained stranded for over two years at the foot of cliffs in the Scottish Highlands. On Saturday, local farmers Als Couzens, Graeme Parker, James Parker, and Ally Williamson rescued her, BBC reported.

However, on Sunday, in a peaceful and non-violent demonstration, a small group of activists from the animal rights group Animal Rising protested outside the Dalscone Farm, Fiona's supposed new home. They want to relocate her to a sanctuary instead of a "petting zoo" where she could become a "spectacle."

Ben Best, the farm manager, in a Facebook video, said the staff and family members at the Dalscone Farm felt "scared" and "intimidated" by the protestors who were holding "Free Fiona" placards.

He said, "We're going to give Fiona a five-star home. We are going to get her some amazing friends. Nobody's going to be bugging her. We'll get to know her and let her do her own thing."

A spokesperson from Animal Rising, Robert Gordon, said they wanted to talk to the rescuers and Dalscone Farm to find a compromise.

He said, "We're inviting the owners to come out and speak to us if they want to, but there's no pressure if they genuinely feel intimidated." They also claimed that the farmers had gone behind their backs to rescue her from the cliff.

An online petition to rescue Fiona started when a kayaker spotted her trapped at the foot of a cliff at the Cromarty Firth two years after a previous sighting in October. Her plight immediately hit the headlines, and thousands signed the petition.

Dubbed "Britain's loneliest sheep," Fiona is now shorn and remains in hiding after the activists turned up at the Dalscone Farm. She is a little overweight but in a good condition.

Ben said, "There are only a few of us that know where she is. It's such a shame because she needs to come in, she needs to settle down, she needs to be safe, and these people who are claiming to be in her best interests are not."

Professional Shearer Cammy Wilson led the rescue operation on Saturday. Later, he relieved Fiona of her matted and overgrown fleece.

Fiona will remain at the secret location until the row over her future home settles.

