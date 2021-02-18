Britain sanctions three Myanmar generals after military coup

The UK on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Myanmar generals, accusing them of serious human rights violations following a military coup in the country.

Myanmar's military has arrested civilian leaders, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and announced a year-long state of emergency, alleging that an election in November was beset by fraud. The electoral commission dismissed the army's complaints.

The military junta has promised a new election and defended its February 1 seizure of power, denying it was a coup.

"Myanmar’s military and police have committed serious human rights violations, including violating the right to life, the right to freedom of assembly, the right not to be subject to arbitrary arrest or detention, and the right to freedom of expression," the government statement said.

Britain said it would enforce immediate asset freezes and travel bans against the three members of the Myanmar military: the minister of defence, Mya Tun Oo, the minister for home affairs, Soe Htut, and deputy minister for home affairs Than Hlaing.

The UK also said further safeguards were being put in place to prevent British aid indirectly supporting the military-led government and additional measures would prevent British businesses working with Myanmar’s military.

Britain already had sanctions in force against 16 individuals from the Myanmar military.

Washington imposed new sanctions on the Myanmar military last week and has urged other UN members to follow suit.