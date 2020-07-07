Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro undergoing Covid-19 test after showing symptoms

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is undergoing another test for Covid-19 after showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Bosonaro, 65, cancelled meetings and is taking hydroxychloroquine, a TV channel said.

Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the risks of the disease, told supporters outside the presidential residence in capital Brasilia on Monday that he is feeling well.

Also read: Brazil surpasses 1.5 million coronavirus cases as Bolsonaro'a popularity remains intact



Last month Bolsonaro threatened to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization after the UN agency warned governments about the risk of lifting lockdowns before slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.



Also read: Brazil president says death was 'everyone's destiny' as country registers 1,349 deaths

Brazil's Supreme Court published documents in May showing that Bolsonaro tested negative three times in March after meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida. The Brazilian leader hasn't said whether he took any additional tests for the disease since.

Bolsonaro's prior tests were conducted using pseudonyms, as is customary for medical tests performed on Brazilian leaders in order to preserve their privacy.

(With inputs from agencies)