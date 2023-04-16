Brazilian president says US should stop 'encouraging' Ukraine war

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wrapped up his visit to China on Saturday (April 15), accusing the United States of encouraging war in Ukraine.

During the China visit, Lula strengthened economic ties with his country's main trading partner and also pushed the narrative that "Brazil is back" as a key player on the global stage.

Lula's visit also emerged as a warning that the South American country's deepening relations with China were non-negotiable.

In Beijing, Lula told reporters: "The United States needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace. The European Union needs to start talking about peace."

He said that the world leaders need to "convince" Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to give peace a chance, which would be the "interest of the whole world".

After Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, the West and other allies imposed economic sanctions on Russia, however, China and Brazil didn't follow the lead.

They urged the warring nations to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict and both sought to position themselves as mediators to achieve peace in the conflict, which is still raging in Ukraine's east.

Ahead of the key trip, Lula had proposed creating a group of countries to mediate in the war. He had even said that he would discuss it with Beijing, but on being asked about the same, Lula did not give details.

He said, "It is important to have patience" to talk with Putin and Zelensky. But above all, it is necessary to convince the countries that are supplying weapons, encouraging the war, to stop."

(With inputs from agencies)

