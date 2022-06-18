Brazilian forensic experts identify remains of British journalist Dom Phillips

Brazilian forensic analysts officially identified the remains of British journalist Dom Phillips whose remains were found buried in Amazon after he along with his guide Bruno Pereira had gone missing on June 5.

Brazilian police had said earlier that the killers of Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, had acted alone while asserting that no criminal organisation was behind the crime.

Also Read | Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira: Brazil police say bodies found in Amazon

Police said there could be more people involved in the murders. A suspect named Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira had earlier taken police to the area where the bodies were reportedly buried. The remains were transported to Brasilia on Thursday where it was identified by experts.

Watch: Second suspect arrested by police

Phillips had reportedly received threats from loggers and miners as he was conducting research on his book. The UN denounced the "brutal act of violence" even as police investigates the motive behind the crime.

The police are yet to find the boat in which Phillips and Pereira were last seen.

Meanwhile, the US government called for accountability and justice while offering condolences to the families of journalist Dom Phillips and his expert guide Bruno Pereira.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.