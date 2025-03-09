Toronto Police said early on Saturday (March 8) they were searching for three male suspects in a shooting that injured at least 12 people at a pub in the Canadian city.

Advertisment

At a briefing at the scene of the shooting at the Piper Arms pub, Paul Macintyre, superintendent of Toronto Police's organised crime unit, said six of the injured sustained gunshot wounds, but none were life-threatening.

Macintyre said surveillance video in the pub had captured the moment when the suspects, wearing black balaclavas to conceal their identities, fired their guns at the patrons.

The victims in the Friday (March 7) night shooting were aged between their 20s to mid-50s, police said.

Advertisment

The motive was still unknown, Macintyre said.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.