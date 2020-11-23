Boris Johnson says 'escape route' from coronavirus 'in sight'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the "escape route" from the novel coronavirus is visible, saying that the strict measures would not continue beyond December 2.

"The breakthroughs in treatment, in testing vaccines, mean that the scientific cavalry is now in sight," the British PM told parliament.

Also read | No 'normal' Christmas this year, says Britain's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak

"We know in our hearts that next year we will succeed. By the spring these advances should reduce the need for the restrictions we've endured in 2020.

"We have turned a corner and the escape route is in sight," Johnson said, but added that "Christmas cannot be normal and there's a long road to spring".

He said that England would once again see a tiered system of restrictions once the current lockdown expires on December 2.

Several strict restrictions will be lifted that will once again allow people to leave their homes for anything and religious events and some leisure activities will be permitted.

Up to 4,000 people will be allowed to enter sports stadiums and live concerts in low-risk regions in England.

Pubs can be reopened if they don't come under highest-tear areas.

"We all want some kind of Christmas, we need it," he said, but warned that caution must be maintained to not let virus "flare up again".