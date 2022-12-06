Bomb blast in southern Thailand kills three, injures four

A bomb blast on a roadside in Thailand's troubled deep south has killed three people and injured four others, police said Tuesday. The explosion happened when seven state railway employees were going to fix a section of track in Songkhla province, near the Malaysian border. The railway track had been earlier damaged in another bomb attack on Saturday.

The latest bomb was hidden around 200 metres from the site of the earlier explosion.

"We believe the bomb had been there since Saturday," said police colonel Chartchai Chanasit. He further said that no other explosive devices were found.

Thailand's south has been in the grip of a conflict since 2004, which has killed more than 7,000 people till now. Rebels in the Muslim-majority region have been battling for greater autonomy from the state.

It is very different from the rest of Thailand where Buddhism is dominant. Thai security forces patrol the area regularly to maintain law and order.

The explosions come after one person died and more than two dozen were wounded last month when a car bomb went off outside police accommodation.

(With inputs from agencies)

