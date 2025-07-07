/Bolsonaro a victim of 'witch hunt' leave him alone, says Trump to Brazil

US President Donald Trump has come out in strong support of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. He called Bolsonaro a victim of "witch hunt," and told the Brazilian authorities to "leave Bolsonaro alone". Trump on Monday (July 7) took to Truth Social and wrote, "Brazil is doing a terrible thing on their treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro. I have watched, as has the World, as they have done nothing but come after him, day after day, night after night, month after month, year after year! He is not guilty of anything, except having fought for THE PEOPLE."

"I have gotten to know Jair Bolsonaro, and he was a strong Leader, who truly loved his Country — Also, a very tough negotiator on TRADE," trump further said.

He warned that the people of Brazil 'will not stand' the treatment being meted out to the former president.

"The Great People of Brazil will not stand for what they are doing to their former President. I’ll be watching the WITCH HUNT of Jair Bolsonaro, his family, and thousands of his supporters, very closely. The only Trial that should be happening is a Trial by the Voters of Brazil — It’s called an Election. LEAVE BOLSONARO ALONE!," he wrote.

After Trump cam out in support of Bolsonaro, Gleisi Hoffmann, head of the ruling Workers’ Party and Brazil’s Minister for Institutional Relations, hit back saying that the US President is interfering in the country’s judicial process.

“Trump is wrong if he thinks he can interfere with Brazil’s judicial process,” Hoffmann said in a statement.

“Trump should focus on his own issues, which are plenty, and respect Brazil’s sovereignty and our judicial system,” she further said.