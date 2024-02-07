Boeing’s mid-air blowout: Bolts appeared to be missing from plane's panel that blew off, says US regulator
The image of hole created in Boeing 737 Max 9 jet after door blew out. Photograph:(Others)
Story highlights
The NTSB in its report released alongside photographic evidence, on Tuesday (Feb 6) said four key bolts meant to hold the door plug in place were missing.
Bolts appeared to have been missing from a door plug that blew out midair on Boeing 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines, according to an initial report from the United States safety regulator, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
The NTSB in its report released alongside photographic evidence, on Tuesday (Feb 6) said four key bolts meant to hold the door plug in place were missing.
This is a developing story...More to follow.