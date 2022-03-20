'Bodies flying everywhere': Car ploughs into Belgian carnival killing six

A car ploughed into a group of carnival-goers in Belgium killing at least six people and seriously injuring 26.

"At this stage of the investigation, we know that a vehicle slammed into a group (of carnival goers) and that there are six dead and 26 injured including 10 people whose life is in danger," prosecutor Damien Verheyen told reporters in La Louviere, the site of the tragedy.

The main suspects, who were arrested, were born in 1988 and 1990, he said, adding that terrorism was not at this stage considered a motive.

The suspects came from La Louviere and are not known to authorities for similar acts, Verheyen said.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo deplored the "horrible news" on Twitter, saying "a community gathering to celebrate has been hit in the heart."

De Croo was expected to visit the scene later on Sunday accompanied by Belgium's King Philippe, the prime minister's office said.

Belgian towns and villages host many street carnivals around the season of Lent, with the parades in Binche and Alost the most known internationally.

'High speed'

Like Binche, the carnival of Strepy-Bracquegnies involves participants dressed up as "Gilles", comical figures who are "called out" to the parade in the early hours.

"I was walking by," one witness, Theo, told RTBF news.

"I turned around and saw a car running into the troop. It came very fast and didn't brake. It continued and it took a girl 100 metres further," he said.

La Louviere mayor Jacques Gobert said there were 150 to 200 people participating in the pre-dawn prologue to two days of festivities.

