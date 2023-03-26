Blast in Russian town caused by drone, two injured: Report

At least two people were reportedly injured in a drone explosion that took place in the centre of a Russian town on Sunday (March 26), the TASS news agency reported, citing a law enforcement source and an emergency service official. The officials have said that the blast occurred in the centre of Kireyevsk, located some 220 km south of Moscow.

Quoting a law enforcement agency source as saying, the news agency said, "The cause of the explosion in the Tula region was a tactical reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)."

A local emergency services representative told the news agency that "the explosion sounded at 1519 (1219 GMT). Two victims, born in 2002 and 2006, have shrapnel wounds. Emergency services are on the scene."

"There is a crater. This explosion was in the heart of the city," the representative added.

Unverified images and videos circulated on social media platforms showed a muddy crater near a building. The roof and the walls looked heavily damaged. Shards of glass from broken windows spread across the stairwell of a nearby apartment block.

(With inputs from agencies)

