A cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder suffers cardiac arrest, dies after being tasered by LAPD

Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Cullors lost a cousin to police brutality after being repeatedly tasered and restrained in Los Angeles. Keenan Anderson, 31, was a teacher and a father and died at a hospital in Santa Monica. Body camera footage of the January 3 incident released by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) shows Anderson being held down by the officers as he begs for help.

"They're trying to George Floyd me!" he can be heard saying in the video. Notably, Floyd's case made headline worldwide when he was murdered by a policeman May 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

He lived in the Washington DC area and was visiting Los Angeles. A formal reason for his death has not been released.

The police was called to the scene at around 3 pm local time for a reported traffic accident. Anderson had committed a felony hit-and-run in a traffic collision, Police chief Michel Moore told reporters. He then tried to flee the scene by trying to "get into another person's car without their permission".

Anderson then tells the first officer "somebody is trying to kill me", even though nothing of the sort can be seen on camera. He first sits down as directed but starts to run away as more police arrive, ignoring all calls to stop.

After the police is finally able to detain him, he first does as is told, but quickly turns defiant and then starts shouting "please" and "help" and "they're trying to George Floyd me!"

A stun gun is first used on him for about 30 seconds after being warned to "stop resisting or I'm going to tase you". He is tasered again for roughly five more seconds. He is then taken to a local hospital where he died about four-and-a-half hours later after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to police.

The matter assumes grave significance as three black and brown men have lost their lives in under a week after having some kind of an encounter with the LAPD.

At the start of January, Takar Smith, 45, and Oscar Sanchez, 35, were both shot dead by officers. All three deaths are currently under investigation.

Patrisse Cullors, Black Lives Matter co-founder and Anderson's cousin, told the Guardian, "My cousin was asking for help, and he didn't receive it. My cousin was scared for his life. He spent the last 10 years witnessing a movement challenging the killing of black people."

"He knew what was at stake and he was trying to protect himself. Nobody was willing to protect him."

There have been numerous calls for police reforms in the last few years following similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies)

