Biologist who saw data linking raccoon dogs to Wuhan opens up on trolls, says 'Being truthful is essential’

A biologist who saw data linking raccoon dogs to Wuhan market in China opened up on online trolls where she is being labelled as a liar.

An evolutionary biologist Florence Debarre at France’s National Centre for Scientific Research was pursuing her usual work looking at a virology database "Gisaid" when she found thousands of swab raw genetic sequences from China in early 2020, the same data which Beijing claimed had no trace of animal.

In the swab data that she analysed, the biologist found out that there was a Latin name for raccoon dog mentioned in the data multiple times. “It was one of the greatest emotions of my life.”

Now, Debarre is besieged by trolling online. “Last night, I was crying over the horrible things I’m reading about myself on social media,” she said, reported Gaurdian.

“It’s horrible to have people discuss the fact you may be lying, when you’re not lying,” she says. “When you have a profession in which being truthful is essential.”

As the world still waits for answers about the true origins of the Covid-19 virus, this non-conclusive report is a major breakthrough.

The same swab which Debarre analysed were studied in February 2022 by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC) but at the time the authority made a claim that there was no evidence in the swabs taken from Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China that could potentially demonstrate that animals are the vectors of the virus.

Shortly after the researchers downloaded the data, the data disappeared from Gisaid database. About half a terabyte of genomic data was downloaded from some 50 samples.

After Gisaid was contacted, they said they never remove the data but contributers have the authority to update the records. China CDC was approached by the Debarre and her colleagues but their request to work on further analysis of the data was readily dismissed.

WHO chief said. “These data could have and should have been shared three years ago." As per reports, Chinese bamboo rats and raccoon dogs were sold at the Huanan market between the time period of May 2017 and November 2019, reported Nature.

