BIG BAD BREAKUP: Trump loyalist urges to deport Musk immediately

Trump loyalist and former White House advisor Stephen Bannon called for an enquiry into the immigration status of Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the recent spat between the latter and President Donald Trump. Bannon urged that Trump should immediately “deport” Musk. Elon Musk is a White African and has allegedly lived illegally in America.

The relationship between Trump and Musk was deteriorating gradually, and it took a turn for the worse following the engagement of Trump and Musk in an online feud. Highly critical of the supposedly increased government Spending by the “Big Beautiful Bill”, Musk lashed out and publicly criticised it.

Trump also retaliated from his own social media platform, Truth Social, that Musk is “crazy” and mad because Trump pulled out of the EV mandate. Musk then replied that he is all for taking away the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, but also urged to cut all the crazy spending, which is significantly increasing the fiscal deficit.

The situation became so sour that Musk decided to decommission the SpaceX craft that was ferrying the NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

“The action that President Trump should be taking immediately, I think, is when [Musk] threatens to take one of the big programs out of Space X, President Trump tonight should sign an executive order calling for the Defense Production Act to be called in on SpaceX and seize SpaceX tonight, before midnight,” said Bannon in his “war room” podcast. He argued that Trump empowered Musk, but Musk was all in for himself. Musk wants to sell his EVs to the progressives, and the minority leader wants to impeach Trump by turning Musk against him.

According to a report by the Washington Post, investors in his first firm, Zipo, claimed that Musk worked illegally as he launched his entrepreneurial career. However, recently, Musk was seen replicating the antagonism of the open border like the MAGA supporters. Now, the poetic justice is that Musk is being cornered by those supporters.