Biden's approval rating sees a jump ahead of November midterms

US President Joe Biden's approval rating saw a recovery from its summer low, with 45% of Americans approving of his job performance in the latest AP-NORC Center for Public Research poll released Thursday, Axios reported. The ratings were based on a survey of 1,054 people done this month.

The increase means that the Democrats are gaining momentum before the November midterms. However, the public's perception of Biden's handling of the economy and inflation still remains low.

Biden's latest rating was a nine-percentage point gain from his lowest rating of 36% in July and was primarily driven by renewed support among fellow Democrats.

Of surveyed Democrats, 78% approved of his performance, followed by 36% of independents and 10% of Republicans, Axios reported.

Around 55% Americans approved of his response to the COVID-19 pandemic; 49% supported his performance on climate change; and 40% said they agreed with his work on abortion policy following the Supreme Court's order to overturn Roe v. Wade.

However, 38% disapproved of his handling of the economy, a 10-percentage point increase from its low in June. Biden's current approval rating is roughly in line with former President Obama's rating in 2010, Axios said.

