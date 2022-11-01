Biden threatens tax penalties for oil companies who fail to lower costs

According to a White House official, US President Joe Biden intends to pursue tax penalties against oil companies unless they utilise their record profits to cut costs for consumers and increase production.

The remarks came days after US oil goliaths ExxonMobil and Chevron announced record profitability, demonstrating how the industry has benefited from a rise in crude prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As a result of Europe's mobilisation to replace lost Russian imports, natural gas prices have also increased.

An official stated on Monday that Biden would reiterate his request to the oil and gas industry in a speech later in the day and that, in the event of non-compliance, "he will call on Congress to consider requiring oil companies to pay tax penalties and face other restrictions."

According to a schedule released by the White House, Biden is scheduled to speak on Monday at 2030 GMT in reaction to allegations that big oil firms are reporting record profits "even as they refuse to help lower prices at the pump."

Beyond global events, the oil sector has experienced higher refining margins, partly as a result of plant operational concerns.

Gasoline prices have increased as a result of the wide margins, a sensitive topic for American voters as the midterm elections approach.

(with inputs from agencies)