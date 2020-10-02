Biden tests negative for coronavirus, set on campaign trail

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday tested negative for coronavirus just hours after US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive.

Biden, 77, now plans to travel to Grand Rapids which Trump won in 2016. Biden was quick to declare "wear a mask" after Trump contracted the virus.

Watch:

"I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID-19," Biden said, adding, "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

Biden's doctor Kevin O'Connor in a statement said: "Vice President Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for Covid-19 today and Covid-19 was not detected."

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery," Biden tweeted.

"We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," he said.