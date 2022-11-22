Biden takes a shot at GOP as he pardons 'Chocolate' and 'Chip'; has 'Friendsgiving' dinner with marines

US President Joe Biden participated in a White House tradition Monday and pardoned two turkeys on Monday from winding up as the main course during an upcoming Thanksgiving dinner later this week. "I hereby pardon Chocolate and Chip," Biden said at the pardoning ceremony on the South Lawn.

Several schoolchildren were present for the event where Biden told them that the large white birds were named after his favourite ice cream flavour. The birds were raised on a farm in North Carolina.

"That's a big bird," Biden chuckled as 46-pound (21-kilogram) Chocolate was placed on a table.

Biden also used some witty wordplay to talk about how the Democrats fared well in the midterm elections and that there was no "election fraud".

"The votes are in. They've been counted and verified. There’s no ballot stuffing. There's no fowl play," Biden said, inviting laughter and some weird looks.

He did not stop at this and even managed to add his dog to the entire Thanksgiving and midterm saga.

"The only red wave this season is going to be a German Shepherd, Commander," the president said, referring to his dog, who "knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table."

Today, based on their temperament and commitment to be productive members of society, I hereby pardon this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkey – Chocolate.



And should he be unable to uphold his duties I also hereby pardon his alternate, Chip. pic.twitter.com/LpXaK0OgZz — President Biden (@POTUS) November 21, 2022 ×

For most American families, Turkey is the traditional Thanksgiving meal which will be celebrated this Thursday.

Biden also used the occasion to point out how the pandemic had played havoc with the celebrations in the past years and asked people to thank doctors, nurses and scientists, who had protected US communities during the crisis.

"Two years ago, we couldn't even safely have Thanksgiving with large family gatherings. Now we can," he said. "That's progress, and let's keep it going."

Later in the day, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden headed to North Carolina to thank Marines during a "Friendsgiving" dinner.

"You are the backbone, the sinew, the spine of the country," Biden told the Marines, while also paying tribute to their families. "We really wanted to come and tell you how much we appreciate all you have done, and you know John Milton the famous poet said they also serve who only stand and wait."